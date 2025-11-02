Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,077,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 202,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,867,000 after purchasing an additional 490,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $56,202,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 969,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

