Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $39.25

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $73,462.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,670.36. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.