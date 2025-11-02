Apple Inc. $AAPL is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.15.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
