Apple Inc. $AAPL is Lattice Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lattice Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.3% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.
Apple Stock Down 0.4%
AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
