Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 31,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 110,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.6% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,161,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Melius raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

