Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Melius raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
