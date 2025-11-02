Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 285 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

