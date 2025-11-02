Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 708 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,993.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 442,464 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

