Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 17.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Arete increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.