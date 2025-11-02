Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.41 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

