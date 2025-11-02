Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $74.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

