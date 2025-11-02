Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 212 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,993.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,982,000 after purchasing an additional 442,464 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

