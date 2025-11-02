BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,990,544,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

