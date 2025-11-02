Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 28.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,815 shares of company stock worth $409,637 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $70.48 on Friday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.