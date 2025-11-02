Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 14,868 Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,165,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,763,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 411,370 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 114.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 734,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 391,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 243,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.3%

CFFN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

