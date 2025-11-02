Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 31,616 Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fortrea by 335.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195,706 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortrea by 12.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell purchased 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,018.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,217.10. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortrea from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $10.46 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $949.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%.The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

