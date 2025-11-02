Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,164.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,575.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 471,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
In other news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $113,675.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,264.85. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
