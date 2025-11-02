Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 10,559 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 175.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $546,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

GLUE stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

