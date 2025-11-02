Brighton Jones LLC Invests $40,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 305.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 4,554.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Up 21.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.06 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 366,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,890.64. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $270,923.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,502,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,342.50. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock valued at $996,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

