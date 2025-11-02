Brighton Jones LLC Invests $89,000 in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Vestis alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Vestis by 65.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,836,000 after buying an additional 2,426,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 49.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 1,544,001 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP boosted its stake in Vestis by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 3,309,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after buying an additional 1,201,458 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:VSTS opened at $5.27 on Friday. Vestis Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $695.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $9.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vestis

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.