Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $150,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $153,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $918,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,866.40. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,542.50. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,676. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hayward Stock Down 1.4%
Hayward stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 12.54%.Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hayward Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
