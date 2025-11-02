Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after buying an additional 1,182,028 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,927,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 281,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm had revenue of $237.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.