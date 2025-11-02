Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Journey Medical Corporation $DERM

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Journey Medical were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Journey Medical by 18.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DERM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Journey Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Journey Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

DERM opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. Journey Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Journey Medical Corporation will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.