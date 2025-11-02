Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

