BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 479,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

