Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

