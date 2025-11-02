Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$100.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$118.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.17%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

