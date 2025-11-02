Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$137.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$100.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$118.80. The stock has a market cap of C$90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.17%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

