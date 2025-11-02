Capital Management Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after buying an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after buying an additional 6,101,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

