Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

