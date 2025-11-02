Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day moving average of $487.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

