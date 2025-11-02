Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.