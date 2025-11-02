Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407,022 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 33,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 19,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

