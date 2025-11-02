Corundum Trust Company INC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Corundum Trust Company INC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.