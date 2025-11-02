Coupang (CPNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $9.1322 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPNG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.96 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Coupang by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 18.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 50.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 48.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

