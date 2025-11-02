Cwm LLC Buys 6,333 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 925.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. Veris Residential had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 22.09%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

