Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Medifast Inc $MED

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 564.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 151,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.50.

MED opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.85. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.76%. Medifast has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600-0.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

