Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SUPN stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,726.96. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 140,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $5,882,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,030,183 shares in the company, valued at $43,288,289.66. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,741 shares of company stock worth $16,390,592. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
