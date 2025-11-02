Cwm LLC Purchases 3,834 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

