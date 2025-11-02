Cwm LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 313.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $15.47 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

