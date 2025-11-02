Cwm LLC Purchases 7,089 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 567.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thryv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 119,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thryv

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.