Cwm LLC Raises Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Belden alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 277,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $13,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Belden by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 821,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 125,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $5,181,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BDC opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.26. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $133.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.