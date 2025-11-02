Dempze Nancy E Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day moving average of $487.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

