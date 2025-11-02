Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,986 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

