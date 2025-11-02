Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after buying an additional 289,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,488,000 after buying an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,442,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,103,000 after buying an additional 386,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,380,000 after buying an additional 454,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

