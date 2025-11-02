Ethic Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

Shares of JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

