Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $738.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.