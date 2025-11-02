Family Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

