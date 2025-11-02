Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 73.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fortrea by 736.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.
Insider Transactions at Fortrea
In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $32,285.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE
Fortrea Stock Performance
Shares of FTRE opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $25.28.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.