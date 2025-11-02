Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 73.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fortrea by 736.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $32,285.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FTRE. Zacks Research cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.