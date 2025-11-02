Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,758,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $18,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,950,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,461,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 691,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $671.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.54. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.45.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

